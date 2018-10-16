Actor Nandita Das’ father Jatin Das, a well-known painter in his own right, has been the most recent celebrity to be outed in the #MeToo movement with two women accusing the veteran painter of sexual harassment. Nisha Bora accused the painter of kissing and groping her in 2004 while journalist Anushree Majumdar said he had harassed her in 2006

Actor Nandita Das’ father Jatin Das, a well-known painter in his own right, has been the most recent celebrity to be outed in the #MeToo movement with two women accusing the veteran painter of sexual harassment. Nisha Bora accused the painter of kissing and groping her in 2004 while journalist Anushree Majumdar said he had harassed her in 2006. Nisha Bora said she had met Jatin Das, a Padma Bhushan awardee, at a dinner event in Delhi. A few days later, Nisha said Jatin Das asked her to help him at his studio in Delhi.

In her post, she said nothing happened the first day but the next day, Jatin Das attempted to grab her, she said, after drinking some whiskey which she had refused since it was daylight still. But later, he did it again and managed to kiss her, she said. The next day, Nisha Bora said, she got a call from Nandita Das saying she had got her number from her father who wanted to hire a nice young assistant like her. Nisha Bora said she felt like she was stabbed with a knife since it had begun to feel filthy at that moment.

Following this post by Nisha Bora, journalist Anushree Majumdar said her MeToo story saying she had been accosted by Jatin Das when she was working for a nascent film festival in the city and had gone to pick up a painting of his. Soon, Jatin Das asked her to join him as an assistant. Then, he insisted, she said, that she resign her duties at the film festival and join him immediately. She said she went to his Shahpur Jat studio with a friend and there Jatin Das asked her strange questions and stood too close for her comfort and asked unnecessary and strange questions. She recalled hiding from Jatin Das at his exhibition and noted that he called her several times on the phone later.

Veterans in several fields including Bollywood, TV, media and arts have been accused of sexual harassment by many women who have taken to out their tormentors on Twitter and Facebook. Prominent names include Nana Patekar and Alok Nath mong others.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More