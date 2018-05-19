The Jawaharlal Nehru University on May 18 proposed to launch a course on ‘Islamic terrorism’ despite opposition from many members of the academic council who said the move would further a communal agenda. A Special Centre for National Security Studies was proposed to be set up during the 145th academic council, which was attended by about 100 of the 110 members. Among the courses planned under the center was one on ‘Islamic terrorism’.

JNU has been mired in controversy after the University Council recently announced that they will soon introduce a course on Islamic Terrorism under a Centre for National Security Studies (CNSS). This decision by the University authorities faced severe criticism from the faculty members alleging that such a move will spread communalism in the campus. Speaking to media, Sudhir K Suthar, an office-bearer of the JNU Teachers Association reportedly said, “Many JNU Academic Council members opposed the proposal to impart courses on ‘Islamic Terrorism’. They felt that it was communal in nature”.

Suthar further stated that a dozen of members opposed the topic ‘Islamic Terrorism’ so as to not club any religion with terrorism, and suggested to call the phenomenon ‘religious terrorism’.

According to sources, a proposal to set up the CNSS was given approval, with ‘Islamic terrorism’ set to be taught there. While the AC agenda mentions it as one of the “key areas” of study, there is no clarity so far as to whether it would be offered as an independent course. Some AC members, including the JNU Students’ Union office-bearers, said it had been passed as a course. But Professor Ajay Dubey, who chaired the committee to work out modalities of setting up CNSS, said no course on the subject had been proposed. He did not answer any further questions.

Venting anger over the issue, a senior professor in anonymity said, “This is a brazen attempt to promulgate Islamophobia and should be protested vehemently. The term should be ‘religious extremism’ rather than Islamic terrorism”.

The report further suggests that it was also proposed that the center would also be an academic and research institute with autonomy over the agenda of its research and course curricula. It will have only M Phil and Ph.D students during its first 5 years after which the master’s programmes may be started.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App