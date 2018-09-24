Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund has been asked to leave Teen Murti Bhawan by September 24. In its notice, the Directorate of Estates of the Union Ministry of Urban Development said that Fund is liable to pay damage charges for illegal occupation of the premises since 1967.

The central government has served a notice to the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund to leave Teen Murti Bhawan by Monday, September 24. In its notice, the Directorate of Estates of the Union Ministry of Urban Development said that Fund is liable to pay damage charges for illegal occupation of the premises since 1967. The Fund was established in 1964 and has been located at Teen Murti since 1967. Teen Murti is the former residence of Jawaharlal Nehru, first Prime Minister of the country. The notice was served to the Fund on September 11.

However, responding to the notice, Administrative Secretary of the Fund N Balakrishnan refuted its premise and asked that it be withdrawn. The letter said that Nehru Memorial Museum Library is in dire need of space and accused the Fund of occupying the premises without any authority of law. Earlier, the NMML had requested the Central government that a portion of the Teen Murti Estate occupied by the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund be vacated.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter to criticise the government over notice served to Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund. The senior Congress leader called it an example vendetta politics. He further alleged that government is involved in a conspiracy to trivialize Nehruji’s legacy.

Congress including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had accused the Central government of diluting the Jawaharlal Nehru’s legacy by changing the character of the Nehru Memorial Museum Library.

