Jawan on election duty shot dead in West Bengal: A jawan deployed on election duty was shot dead and two others sustained injuries in West Bengal’s Howrah district on Thursday, reports said. The incident took place at Bangalpur Jyotirmoyee Girls High School in West Bengal’s Howrah district where Central forces are deployed to maintain law and order during the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Howrah will go to polls on May 6 in the sixth phase of the general election.

Reports said accused Lakshmi Kanta Burman fired 13 rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition from two INSAS rifles aimed at the victim. The accused has been taken into custody while senior officials are investigating the case.

In another incident on March 20, three CRPF personnel were killed and one injured when a Central Armed Police Force personnel, in an incident of fratricide, opened fire inside his camp at Battal Ballia in Udhampur. The accused shot himself as well, the police said. An altercation between the accused and the victims was stated to be the reason behind the provocation.

More details awaited.

