On March 15, the Supreme Court gave out its observation on Jay Shah-Wire case. In the observation passed, the Apex Court stayed the defamation suits against the editors of Wire. Reports suggest the defamation proceedings have stayed till April 12. The defamation cases were filed by BJP’s president Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah for publishing derogatory articles.

Giving its observations on the much-talked case involving Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah and the online publication Wire, the Supreme Court on Thursday criticised journalists for publishing stories based on their opinions without looking for a basis in facts. In the ruling passed on March 15, the Apex Court came down heavily on the journalists who write what they think against anyone without basing it on facts. Further, in the ruling, the Supreme Court also stayed the criminal defamation proceedings against editors of the Wire. As per reports, the defamation proceedings have stayed till April 12. the order by the Supreme Court was also hailed by the founding editor of The Wire, Siddharth. He said, “A promising day for media freedom, Supreme Court restrains further proceedings in Jay Shah criminal defamation case against The Wire. Our petition to quash the same listed for hearing on April 12.”

The defamation suits against Wire were filed by Jay Shah accusing the editors of the leading daily for allegedly publishing a defamatory article on their official website. Prominent lawyer and politician Kapil Sibal, representing the Wire, said that f a journalist asking a question on how Rs 18 lakh turnover turned into Rs 80 crore was to face prosecution, and then this was the end of journalism. Earlier in February, the High Court in Gujarat had allowed the petition by Jay Shah challenging the order by a lower court that had lifted the gag order barring news portal The Wire to write on the overnight increase in his firm’s turnover.

ALSO READ: Haryana shocker! Principal rapes Class 10 girl near school in Sonipat as dummy student writes minor’s exam

Following the order, The wire was banned from writing anything on the Jay Shah’s firm or on its turnover. The matter was highlighted after The Wire published an article on the exceptional increase in turnover of Jay Shah’s fIrm. Reportedly, the turnover of the firm increased 16,000 times in over a year. the copy also noted that the sudden increase came in soon after Narendra Modi was elected as the Prime Minister of the country. Following a report by The Wire, Shah had moved a plea in the Court. Later in December 2017, Jay Shah moved to the Court against the order issued by Ahmedabad District Court. In the order by the District Court, the injunction was lifted and the web portal was allowed to write about Jay Shah’s business without mentioning PM Modi.

ALSO READ: No more child labour! 26 children rescued in Hyderabad, 1 arrested

ALSO READ: Lesbianism is against the ethos of our state: Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Kolkata school controversy

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App