When you think about big names in Bollywood you immediately know that their wealth is immense and lifestyle huge and that was proven today. Actor and Samajwadi Party (SP) MP from Uttar Pradesh Jaya Bachchan could well be the country’s richest Member of Parliament (MP) with declared assets of Rs 1,000 crore. That would put her above BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ravindra Kishore Sinha who declared assets worth Rs 800 crore in 2014 when he entered the upper House. Jaya, who recently filed her nomination as an SP candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls, had declared assets worth Rs 493 crore in 2012.

According to her affidavit, Jaya and her husband Amitabh have immovable assets worth more than Rs 460 crore, which is over twice of the Rs 152 crore they owned in 2012. The value of their movable assets too rose from around Rs 343 crore in 2012 to around Rs 540 crore. The affidavit showed that the couple owned gold and jewellery worth over Rs 62 crore. Of that, Amitabh owns jewellery worth more than Rs 36 crore. The Bachchans also own 12 vehicles between them, which are worth over Rs 13 crore. These include a Rolls-Royce, three Mercedes, a Porsche and a Range Rover. Amitabh also owns a Tata Nano and a tractor.

Amitabh and Jaya own watches worth around Rs 3.4 crore and Rs 51 lakh, respectively. The former possesses a pen worth over Rs 9 lakh. The Bachchans also own a 3,175 sqm residential property in Brignogan Plage in France. In addition, they have properties in Noida, Bhopal, Pune, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. Jaya owns a 1.22-hectare agricultural plot worth Rs 2.2 crore in Kakori area of Lucknow. Likewise, Amitabh owns a 3-acre plot worth Rs 5.7 crore in Daulatpur area of Barabanki district.

