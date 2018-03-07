Samajwadi Party leader Jaya Bachchan, who will be completing her third term in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday is likely to be party's Rajya Sabha candidate, news agency ANI posted with the citation of sources. The actor served her first term in the Rajya Sabha from 2004-2006. She was selected for the second term from 20016 to 2010. The actor was re-elected for the third term in the year 2012.

Samajwadi Party leader Jaya Bachchan will be party’s candidate for Rajya Sabha election, news agency ANI posted on Twitter on Wednesday giving out the reference to party sources. The actor will complete her third term in the Upper House on April 3 and is set to retire with 58 MPs. The Samajwadi party is yet to make an official announcement regard this. Earlier speculations were doing the rounds that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may nominate her as TMC’s Rajya Sabha candidate. The Samajwadi party is yet to make an official announcement in regard to this.

The TMC was likely to make the announcement on March 18, but it seems Samajwadi Party was quick to make the move. “Four of our MP seats are to be vacated, and a number of people are lobbying. At least two new nominees will be seen in the Upper House,” a source from TMC had told a web portal earlier. Jaya had earlier hit out at a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader for announcing a bounty on the head of the West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

#JayaBachchan was consistently loyal to the Samajwadi Party, its system and hierarchy. She has proved to be better a politician than Naresh Agrawal: Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh pic.twitter.com/FpuWH4ySZO — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2018

