This is not the first time the Samajwadi Party leader has embroiled himself in a controversy with a controversial remark. He had once stirred a massive controversy when he blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for an increase in Muslim population across the country. At the time of widespread outrage in the state when Bulandshahr gangrape took place, Azam Khan had said that a political conspiracy was being hatched to malign the Uttar Pradesh government.

A day after actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada compared him with Alauddin Khilji, Samjawadi Party leader hit back at her and called her a ‘nachne wali’. “Naachne Wali ke main muh lagenge toh siyasat kaise karenge,” he said while reacting to Prada’s remark. Earlier on Saturday, Jaya had stirred a controversy when she compared Azam Khan with Alauddin Khilji on the sidelines of a programme. “Though I call Azam Khan my brother, the way he tried to take revenge on me in various ways…whenever I watched Khilji (in ‘ Padmaavat ‘ movie), the character reminded me of him,” he said. It must be recalled that the two have shared a bitter chemistry in the past as well. Jaya Prada had once accused Khan of circulating material to sully her image.

This is not the first time the SP leader has made a misogynistic or controversial remark. He is known for his abusive language and sensational remarks. He had once stirred a massive controversy when he blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for an increase in Muslim population across the country. “Had Badshah (Emperor) Modi paid more heed to give Muslims employment, the Muslims would not have produced so much. Sitting idle, Muslims have no work but to give birth to more children,” he had said.

During the widespread outrage in the state when Bulandshahr Gangrape took place, Azam Khan had said that a political conspiracy was being hatched to malign the Uttar Pradesh government. His insensitive remarks had been condemned by many quarters back then.

