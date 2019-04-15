Jaya Prada hits back at Azam Khan over his objectionable remark, says he should not be allowed to contest Lok Sabha elections 2019: SP leader and Rampur Lok Sabha candidate Azam Khan had made a derogatory remark against his rival BJP candidate Jaya Prada.

BJP leader Jaya Prada on Monday has said that Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan should not be allowed to contest the Lok Sabha election 2019. Reacting to Azam Khan’s remarks, Jaya Prada said that if Azam Khan like man wins, what will happen to democracy. She further added that where should she go, will she die or leave the seat for Azam Khan. SP leader Azam Khan on Sunday had made an objectionable comment on Jaya Prada. He had said that it took him 17 years to know her real face and just 17 days to know what she wears. The comments have proved waves of disgust and anger among the top brass of BJP.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against Azam Khan over his derogatory remarks. The SP leader Azam Khan was addressing a rally in Rampur. National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Mehta has also written a letter to election commission over the matter and has asked the election body to take strict action against the SP leader. NCW has also sent a notice to Azam Khan for his objectionable comments.

National Commission for Women (NCW) sends a notice to SP leader Azam Khan over his remark 'main 17 din mein pehchan gaya ki inke niche ka underwear khaki rang ka hai', he made in Rampur (UP) yesterday. pic.twitter.com/q1l5uqJ4w2 — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2019

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, party president Amit Shah, Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had slammed the SP leader. Union Minister Smriti Irani has also attacked Azam Khan. She has said derogatory comments were being made on a woman and SP leaders were sitting silently. She has urged SP leadership to take action against such leaders. Jaya Prada hits back at Azam Khan over his objectionable remarks, says Azam Khan should not be allowed to contest Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Jaya Prada: He shouldn't be allowed to contest elections. Because if this man wins, what will happen to democracy? There'll be no place for women in society. Where will we go? Should I die, then you'll be satisfied? You think that I'll get scared & leave Rampur? But I won't leave pic.twitter.com/85EuDaoZd8 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 15, 2019

BJP has also asked BSP supremo Mayawati to make her stand clear on this objectionable comment against Jaya Prada. They have also asserted that the SP should withdraw his candidature from the party and for ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

Jaya Prada on Azam Khan's remark:It isn't new for me,you might remember that I was a candidate from his party in'09 when no one supported me after he made comments against me.I'm a woman&I can't even repeat what he said.I don't know what I did to him that he is saying such things pic.twitter.com/KEKzFvlQbF — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 15, 2019

In 2009, when Jaya Prada was a candidate from the Samajwadi Party, Azam Khan has made similar comments against her and no one from the party supported her. This time, Jaya Prada is contesting against SP leader Azam Khan from Rampur Lok Sabha constituency of Uttar Pradesh.

मुलायम भाई – आप पितामह हैं समाजवादी पार्टी के. आपके सामने रामपुर में द्रौपदी का चीर हरण हो रहा हैं. आप भीष्म की तरह मौन साधने की गलती मत करिये. @yadavakhilesh Smt.Jaya Bhaduri, Mrs.Dimple Yadav.pic.twitter.com/FNO5fM4Hkc — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 15, 2019

NCW Chairperson on Azam Khan's remark 'main 17 din mein pehchan gaya inke niche ka underwear khaki rang ka hai': He's always talking dirty about women&in this election it's the 2nd remark he gave against woman politician. NCW has taken suo-motu cognizance&we're sending him notice pic.twitter.com/YSjADwNQqc — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More