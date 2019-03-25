Jaya Prada likely to contest against Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan from Rampur seat if she joins BJP today: Actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada may be pitted against Samajwadi Party’s (SP) Azam Khan from Rampur seat if she joins the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket, reports said.

Jaya Prada likely to contest against Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan from Rampur seat if she joins BJP today: Actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada may be pitted against Samajwadi Party’s (SP) Azam Khan from Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur seat if she joins the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today, reports said. The two of them have been active political rivals since ages, in spite of the fact that both were a member of the SP in 2009.

Jaya had levelled some serious allegations against Azam in the past too. The actor-turned-politician has accused Azam of sexually harassing her and attempting an acid attack on her. Their personal and political history is widely known as once Jaya Prada also compared Azam Khan to barbaric ruler Khilji. She claimed that the SP leader had widely troubled her when she was contesting in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.

Jaya’s political journey started with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1994, however, she quit the party following a spat with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. She then joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) and contested the 2004 Assembly elections from the Rampur constituency. She won the elections and served as MP from Rampur between 2004- 2009.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More