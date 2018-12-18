Two years after the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, the Appolo Hospital in Chennai has informed that there is still an outstanding amount of Rs 44.46 lakh pending in her medical bills. A massive food bill of Rs 1.17 crore was also revealed in the medical bill submitted by the hospital.

Two years after the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, the Appolo Hospital in Chennai has informed that there is still an outstanding amount of Rs 44.46 lakh pending in her medical bills. Reports said that the hospital authorities have submitted the documents before the inquiry commission who have been investigating late chief minister’s death. The summary of the hospital bill has highlighted that the total cost of treatment and other services was Rs 6.86 crore.

The AIADMK has claimed that it has already paid Rs 6 crore with funds from the treasury on June 14, 2017, and Rs 41 lakh earlier on October 13, 2016. However, the bill submitted by the hospital shows that so far only Rs 6.41 crore has been paid, while an amount of Rs 44 lakh is still pending.

Jayalalithaa was admitted to the hospital on September 22, 2016, for fever and dehydration. She was treated till December 5, 2016, when se passed away.

A massive food bill of Rs 1.17 crore was also revealed in the medical bill submitted by the hospital. Besides this, the health care services have cost Rs 1.92 crore, while the hospital has charged a consultation fee of Rs 71 lakh. The room in which the late CM was kept has been charged for Rs 24 lakh. The equipment, including infusion pump, syringe pump and ventilators have been billed at Rs 7.10 lakh. The medicines alone have charged at Rs 38 lakh.

The hospital has charged Rs 92 lakh under professional charges for the services from London-based Dr Richard Beale. More than Rs 12 lakh have been paid to Singapore hospital Mount Elizabeth.

Besides this, almost Rs 2 crores have been spent not on Jayalalithaa’s treatment, but only for others. In the bill, under section termed as ‘Room rent/Food and Beverages/Engineering service,’ the hospital has charged up to Rs 1.24 crores for the room booked for Jayalalithaa’s attendees, party leaders, government staff and others, who occupied them during the 75 days of her hospitalisation.

