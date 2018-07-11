A week after facing criticism for felicitating 8 men convicted in a lynching case related to cow vigilantism in Jharkhand, Union Minister expressed regret for the incident. The Minister also came under fire even from his father Yashwant Sinha who had slammed him.

Singh had stoked controversy after he felicitated 8 convicts in the Ramgarh lynching case when they were released on bail last week

Union Minister Jayant Sinha on Wednesday expressed regret for felicitating 8 men convicted in a lynching case related to cow vigilantism in Jharkhand saying that the guilty will be punished. The Union Minister was facing heavy criticism from the opposition due to the incident. “Law will take its own course. Guilty will be punished & innocent will be spared. If by garlanding those men (Ramgarh lynching case convicts) an impression has gone out that I support such vigilantism then I express regret,” Sinha was quoted as saying by ANI.

Singh had stoked controversy after he felicitated 8 convicts in the Ramgarh lynching case when they were released on bail last week. Alimuddin Ansari, who was a meat trader, was beaten to death on June 29 in 2017 by a mob at the Bazaar Tand area on the suspicion that he was carrying beef in his vehicle.

However, after facing criticism from all political spectrum he said, “unequivocally condemns all acts of violence and rejects any type of vigilantism” and is committed to “honouring the due process of law”, as per ANI.

Sinha’s comment had come at a time when there have been cases of mob lynching being reported from across India. According to a report on Indian Express, in the past one year, 27 people have been killed in 15 cases of lynchings by mobs blinded by viral rumours of child kidnappers on the prowl across nine states from Assam to Tamil Nadu.

The Minister also came under fire even from his father Yashwant Sinha who slammed him saying that ‘nalayak’ (worthless) father of a ‘layak’ (worthy) son, but the roles had been reversed this time.”

Yashwant Sinha, who resigned from BJP, clearly said that he doesn’t approve of his son’s action.

