Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha has hit back at Rahul Gandhi after the Congress president supported an online petition asking the Harvard University to drop Sinha from its alumni list. Jayant Sinha was surrounded in a controversy after he garlanded few men who were convicted for killing a meat exporter. The Union Minister was criticised on social media and by the opposition for what seems to be allegedly supporting or honouring the killers of the meat exporter. Along with other people, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also targeted the Union Minister. However, now hitting back at Rahul Gandhi, Jayant Sinha challenged Congress chief for a debate on Ramgarh lynching case.

Jayant Sinha slammed Rahul Gandhi to take this fight to a personal level, insulting his education, values and humanity. The union minister challenged Rahul Gandhi for a LIVE debate either in Hindi and English on the Ramgarh lynching case. The minister said that if Rahul Gandhi thinks that his conduct was wrong then let’s debate on Ramgarh lynching case in a civilised manner.

I invite Sh. @RahulGandhi ji to a live debate. pic.twitter.com/7c3cE18uKE — Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) July 12, 2018

Rahul Gandhi had earlier supported a petition asking the Harvard University to drop Jayant Sinha’s name from University’s alumni list. He also said, “If the sight of a highly educated MP & Central Minister, Jayant Sinha, garlanding & honouring criminals convicted of lynching an innocent man, fills you with disgust, click on the link & support this petition.”

If the sight of a highly educated MP & Central Minister, Jayant Sinha, garlanding & honouring criminals convicted of lynching an innocent man, fills you with disgust, click on the link & support this petition. Sign Petition:https://t.co/K9CrzHbNOz via @ChangeOrg_India — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 10, 2018

Inviting Rahul Gandhi to a live debate, Jayant Sinha in a note shared on his Twitter page said Rahul Gandhi has taken the attack against me to a personal level. He has condemned mu education, values and humanity. I challenge him to a live debate in Hindi, English on the Ramgarh lynching case. If he thinks that my personal conduct is ‘disgusting’ then let’s debate it in a civilised manner. Let him not hide behind his social media handles and practice shoo-and-scoot politics. Our great republic deserves no less.

