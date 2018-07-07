The following justification by the Union Minister, Jayant Sinha, came in after a row erupted after the minister's photograph of garlanding 8 convicts of lynching case in Ramgarh's Jharkhand. The incident took place when the convicts got a bail and reached Jayant Sinha's house.

Jayant Sinha trolled for garlanding Ramgarh lynching convicts, many wonder what is the point of IIT, Harvard

Defending his stand of felicitating 8 convicts of Ramgarh lynching case, Union minister Jayant Sinha claimed that he has just honoured the law. The following justification the Union Minister came in after a row erupted after the minister’s photograph of garlanding 8 convicts of lynching case in Ramgarh’s Jharkhand. The incident took place when the convicts got a bail and reached Jayant Sinha’s house. Apart from irking the opposition, the union minister of state for civil aviation also annoyed the netizens that resulted in severe criticism for the leader from all corners of the country.

While the opposition said that the incident was ‘despicable’. Apart from opposition several BJP leaders also slammed the actions of Jayant Sinha.

Hitting out the Union minister, one Twitter user said that by felicitating the Ramgarh convicts, Sinha has clearly given out his stand and his thinking about Muslims. The user further added that the justification by the minister is just damage control as from deep inside he hats Muslims.

By shamelessly felicitating the murderers Union Minister Jayant Sinha is clearly showing his thinking about Muslims. Whatever he is saying now, is as an image saving effort. From inside, he hates Muslims. — Shahid Hasnain (@shahidHasnain) July 7, 2018

The other user questioned Jayant Sinha if bail was same as an acquittal?

Is BAIL the same as ACQUITTAL, @jayantsinha?

.

Is that distinction impossible for a person of your academic calibre to recognize?

.

Union Minister Jayant Sinha — Dr Sini (@sea_niq) July 7, 2018

While some said that this incident has unveiled the true face of BJP leaders who garland the convict of Ramgarh lynching.

Another twitter user said that by honouring the ‘cow terrorits’ Sinha is clearly endorsing violence and terrorism in the name of the cow. He further urged PM Modi to expel Sinha over his act.

Felicitation of Cow terrorists by non other than a union minister Jayant Sinha is a clear endorsement of violence & terrorism by this govt in the name of Cow. If @narendramodi still believes in indian constitution or there’s any shame left he should immediately expel Sinha. pic.twitter.com/03DrySVs8D — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) July 7, 2018

Some also termed it as governmnet sponsored terrorism. Some further compared him to a moron and said that it was very hard for them to believe that he went to IIT and Harvard.

This is deliberate, Intentional govt sponsored terrorism 😡😡 8 men convicted of lynching a Muslim man gets bail and Union Minister Jayant Sinha welcomes them with garlands.! (Hard to believe that this moron went to IIT Delhi and Harvard University ) — Shakeel.azn (@Aznshakil) July 7, 2018

Some added that why do people blame fake news when the convicts are being honoured by none other than the leaders of the ruling party.

"Union Minister Jayant Sinha" Garlands Ramgarh Lynching Convicts. And we put blame on Social Media.

Me badly Disappointed. I always thought he is a politician of different leak. — Md Saifullah Rizvi (@SaifuRizvi) July 7, 2018

The following criticism came in after a series of photographs of Union minister Jayant Sinha garlanding 8 of 11 convicts of Ramgarh lynching case inside his house soon after they were given bail.

As per reports, a total of 11 men, including a BJP leader, were rewarded life imprisonment for lynching a 55-year-old Muslim man.

