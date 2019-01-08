Jayanti Bhanushali shot dead in Gujarat: The Gujarat Police recovered a licensed firearm that belonged to the former BJP MLA from the crime scene and sent his body for post-mortem. The police are investigating if it was a suicide or a case of murde. Reports said unidentified persons opened fire at Bhanushali from point-blank range around 2 am on Tuesday when the 53-year-old senior Gujarat BJP leader was returning to Ahmedabad from Bhuj town of Kutch district in Gujarat on the Bhuj-Dadar Express train.

Jayanti Bhanushali shot dead in Gujarat: Controversial former BJP MLA Jayanti Bhanushali, who was accused of running a sex racket in Kutch in Gujarat, has been shot dead. Unidentified persons opened fire at Bhanushali from point-blank range around 2 am on Tuesday when the 53-year-old senior Gujarat BJP leader was returning to Ahmedabad from Bhuj town of Kutch district in Gujarat on the Bhuj-Dadar Express train, reports said.

The Gujarat Police recovered a licensed firearm that belonged to the former BJP MLA from the crime scene and sent his body for post-mortem. The police are investigating if it was a suicide or a case of murder.

In July 2018, Jayanti Bhanushali had resigned from the post of vice president of Gujarat BJP after a 21-year-old woman from Surat registered a rape case against him. The complainant had alleged that Bhanushali had raped her on many occasions between November 2017 and March 2018 after promising her admission to an institute of fashion designing. The girl also alleged that Bhanushali’s assistant had filmed the act on his mobile phone and the politician used the video clip to blackmail and rape her again.

Bhanushali, who represented Abdasa Assembly constituency in Kutch from 2007 to 2012, had sent his resignation letter to state BJP president Jitu Vaghani and claimed it was a conspiracy to tarnish his image. The Gujarat Police had issued summons against Bhanushali after he failed to turn up after the initial summons was issued on July 23, 2018, under Section 160 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

