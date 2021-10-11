A junior commissioned officer (JCO) and four soldiers killed in action during a counter-terrorist operation in the Rajouri sector in the Pir Panjal ranges.

A junior commissioned officer (JCO) and four soldiers of the Indian Army have been killed on Monday during a counter-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri sector in the Pir Panjal ranges, informed sources. “A junior commissioned officer (JCO) and four soldiers killed in action during a counter-terrorist operation in the Rajouri sector in the Pir Panjal ranges,” sources said.

An encounter between the Army and terrorists began on Monday morning in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, informed Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO). The Army launched a cordon and search operation in villages close to Dera Ki Gali (DKG) in Surankote jurisdiction of the district, based on intelligence inputs.

“Based on intelligence inputs, the Indian Army launched a cordon and search operation in villages close to DKG in Surankote jurisdiction of Poonch district of J-K today morning. The encounter with terrorists is going on,” Defence PRO said.

Meanwhile, Two terrorists were killed in separate operations in Anantnag and Bandipora on Sunday night, informed Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh, on Monday. Singh further said that one terrorist has been identified as Imtiaz Ahmad Dar, who was involved in one of the recent civilian killings in the Valley. Kashmir Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar informed that Dar was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF).

Earlier on Tuesday, three civilians were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in separate incidents. Terrorists fired at a man identified as Mohd Shafi Lone in the Shahgund area of Bandipora. Lone was a resident of Naidkhai, police said. Also on Thursday, two government teachers including Supinder Kaur from Srinagar and Deepak Chand from Jammu were killed in the union territory.