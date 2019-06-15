In an apparent move to strengthen cabinet, a possible induction of several other MLAs into Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy-led government is expected on June 15 to give stability to the rickety cabinet.

Reports suggest that Radha KrishnaVikhel Patil is expected to join JD (S) tomorrow along with four other MLAs. With the possible induction of new MLAs into the party, there’s a possibility that two Vidarbha MLAs will be dropped from the current lot.

Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy met Andhra Pradesh newly elected chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy at his Delhi residence this afternoon along with meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to congratulate him for his unprecedented victory in the national election. Reportedly he discussed structural reforms with the Prime Minister during his visit. Kumaraswamy’s sudden meeting and exchange of pleasantries with Reddy and Modi are alarming given both individuals represent two different parties that are always at loggerheads with the Congress.

On Friday, R Shankar and H Nagesh were sworn in as cabinet rank ministers by Governor Vajubhai Vala who administered them the oath of office and secrecy at a ceremony in the Raj Bhavan.

Of the total of 34 ministerial positions in Karnataka, Congress and JD (S) have a share of 22 and 12 seats respectively in accordance with the coalition arrangement.

The BJP seems to have failed in its attempts to topple the coalition government as Kumaraswamy-led government continues with the induction of new ministers into the party.

The first phase of induction took place on June 14 though it was supposed to be held on June 12 but got delayed following the death of Jnapith awardee actor and playwright Girish Karnad on Monday.

News Agency PTI has also reported that in a move to revamp the cabinet, induction of more ministers is on the cards as a result of which a few ministers will be asked to step down to make way for others, mainly disgruntled legislators.

