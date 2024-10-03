Home
Thursday, October 3, 2024
JD(S) Defends HD Kumaraswamy Amidst Controversial Allegations

JD(S) Social Media Cell President Chandan HS on Thursday dismissed the allegations made by Vijay Tata against Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

JD(S) Defends HD Kumaraswamy Amidst Controversial Allegations

JD(S) Social Media Cell President Chandan HS on Thursday dismissed the allegations made by Vijay Tata against Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and MLC Ramesh Gowda as “false allegations.”

In a letter, Chandan HS stated that Vijay Tata does not hold any position within the JD(S) Social Media Cell and is making these claims for publicity. He added that the party will file a complaint against Tata.

Earlier, Vijay Tata filed a complaint against JD(S) leader and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and MLC Ramesh Gowda for alleged extortion and death threats. In the complaint, he has also requested security. The complaint has been filed at Amruthahalli Police Station in Bengaluru.

MUST READ: Police Probe Into NTPC Track Explosion In Jharkhand

Tata, in his complaint, accused HD Kumaraswamy and Ramesh Gowda of demanding ₹50 crore from him and issuing life threats.

In a letter to the police, the complainant Vijay Tata said, “Speaking with Kumaraswamy, Ramesh Gowda handed me the phone to talk. During this conversation, HD Kumaraswamy mentioned the Channapatna by-election. He said, ‘This time, you have to pay ₹50 crore for election expenses, which is necessary for us to win in the Channapatna by-election.’ Disturbed by Kumaraswamy’s words, I immediately replied, ‘Sir, I don’t have that much money; I need to calculate my real estate projects…’

“HD Kumaraswamy, the state president of JD(S), became angry with my response and threatened, ‘If you don’t prepare ₹50 crore, I don’t know what I will do. If you run a real estate business in Bangalore, it will be difficult for you to live here.’ While all this was happening, Ramesh Gowda, who was sitting in front of me, insisted that I prepare ₹50 crore. He added that he was building a temple and a school and requested ₹5 crore for that. He warned, ‘If you don’t give this money, you will face problems,'” Vijay Tata added in the letter.

ALSO READ: Manipur: Violence Erupts In Ukhrul, Mob Loots Police Station

