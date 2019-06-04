JDS Karnataka president Vishwanath resigns: Reports said the Karnataka JDS chief was unhappy with senior leaders over not being taken into confidence on key issues and not being included in the coalition coordination committee.

JDS Karnataka president Vishwanath resigns: Janata Dal (Secular) president AH Vishwanath, who was locked in a public spat in recent weeks with senior Congress leader and ex-chief minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah, announced his resignation from the post on Tuesday. Taking moral responsibility for Congress’ defeat in the recently concluded 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, Vishwanath tendered his resignation, reports said.

In a two page letter, the beleaguered JD(S) leader pinned the blame on the Congress Party of conspiring against HD Devegowda in Tumkur and Nikhil Kumar in Mandya which resulted in their humiliating defeat. On Monday, Vishwanath said party supremo Deve Gowda had stopped him twice from tendering resignation. However, the JDS leader was upbeat when questioned about the ruling Congress and JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka. He said the people of Karnataka are enjoying the coalition government.

The ruling coalition partners Congress and JDS had won one seat each while the Bharatiya Janata Party while the (BJP) swept the Lok Sabha elections 2019 in Karnataka winning 25 of the 28 seats. Reports also said that Vishwanath was unhappy over not being taken into confidence by the party on key issues.

On Monday, senior BJP general secretary in charge of Karnataka affairs P Muralidhar Rao had indicated the coalition government in the state is not a stable one and it may fall before the year-end. Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda also said the Congress-JDS government in Karnataka will fall on their own.

The ruling combine has 117 members — 78 of the Congress, 37 of the JD(S), one of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and one Independent candidate.

