Karnataka Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) MLA Shivaling Gowda ignited a massive controversy on Saturday after he launched a scathing attack at the PM Narendra Modi-led Bhartiya Janata Party. While addressing a gathering at Arsikere, the JDS MLA said those who campaign for Narendra Modi should be slapped. He further went on to say that the jaws of those who come and shout Modi-Modi should be crushed. It has been reported that the leader also asked his supporters to throw stones at the BJP supporters.

In his address, the JDS lawmaker took a potshot at PM Modi over his claims of bringing back the black money stashed in Swiss banks. He reportedly said that Modi did not even fulfill his promise of giving Rs 15 lakh to every person in the country.

Crush jaws of those who shout–Modi-Modi, says JDS MLA Read @ANI story | https://t.co/wAMMLuLiIi pic.twitter.com/GnKVBcbhOO — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) March 25, 2019

While condemning the attack, BJP spokesperson and legislator Suresh Kumar said that the Arsikere MLA and other JDS leaders have been giving controversial statements against prime minister that showed their hatred against him. He added these objectionable statements are spreading hatred against PM Modi.

The BJP Karnataka took to its official Twitter handle and called it a clear attempt of the Opposition to wipe out democracy and install dictatorship that has been created under Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s rule.

Goonda JDS MLA K M Shivalingegowda urge his goons to pelt stones at PM @narendramodi when he visits Karnataka. Coalition partners are openly issuing threat to kill PM. Clear attempt to wipe out democracy & install dictatorship is made under @hd_kumaraswamy’s rule. — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) March 24, 2019

Hurling contentious remarks against each other is nothing new for the political leaders. Earlier in the day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu called Prime Minister Modi a demon for minorities.

Addressing a rally in Andhra Pradesh’s Rayachoti, Naidu blamed PM Modi of 2002 Gujarat riots and alleged that through triple talaq bill, Modi would put minorities into jails.

Apart from that, a Karnataka Congress MLA B Narayan Rao triggered a controversy after he called PM Modi ‘namard’. Attacking Modi, he said those who are namard (impotent) can get married but could not have children adding that PM also got married but never had children. He went on to say that he is not a PM who works but a PM who lies.

JDS and Congress are together contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha poll 2019 against the BJP. Karnataka will go through a plebiscite on April 18 and April 23, respectively.

