The Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday agreed to contest Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in Bihar on the basis of a 50-50 seat-sharing formula. After a meeting on Friday, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and BJP President Amit Shah said that it has been decided that both the parties will fight on equal number of seats for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in the state while other allies will also get a respectable seat share and the numbers will be announced in a few days. According to reports, the BJP had come up with an initial draft of ’20-20 formula’ but the JD(U) didn’t like it.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met BJP president Amit Shah in New Delhi today to discuss the seat-sharing formula for 2019 general elections. The meeting comes days after it was reported that NDA allies in Bihar have reached an understanding on seat-sharing. It was reported that NDA allies have finalised a respectable formula to split the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. Nitish Kumar’s NDA would fight on 16 seats while the Amit Shah-led BJP would field 17 candidates in upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The two other allies in the state – Ram Vikas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party and Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samta Party – will get 5 and 2 seats respectively. However, LJP has made it clear that it would not settle for less than 7 seats in the state. Subsequently, Leaders of RLSP have denied finalisation of seat-sharing formula. The BJP, big brother in NDA, was trying to keep its flock together to keep opposition parties, which were trying to forge an alliance for upcoming elections, at the bay.

LJP leader Paras Paswan, the younger brother of LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan, said seat sharing formula would be finalised in December after Chhatt puja. He further added that no NDA ally had reached out to LJP for seat-sharing talks. RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha had threatened the BJP to quit NDA if the respectable number of seats were not allocated to his party in next general elections. Earlier, reports had speculated that RLSP may Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal.

