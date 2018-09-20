The BJP and JD(U), its alliance partner in Bihar, reached a consensus on seat-sharing in Bihar after BJP president Amit Shah and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar held a 30-minute talk in New Delhi on Wednesday, a source said. BJP general secretary and its Bihar in charge Bhupendra Yadav was also present during the meeting.

The meeting between Shah and Kumar is significant as the two leaders met for the second time in three months and discussed poll strategy at length wherein the JD(U) cadre would be asked to take the work of the central government to the electorate at the booth level. Currently, much importance being given to JD(U) in Bihar.

On the other hand, another meeting took place between Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Minister of State for Human Resource Department and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha. According to reports, Kushwaha, for the first time, got the assurance of respectable seats in Bihar in 2019.

According to reports, the JD(U) had been demanding an early resolution of seat-sharing exercise and demanding a ‘larger share’ of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar for 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The party had also set a deadline of four weeks for receiving a formal proposal from the BJP, which expired in the first week of September.

In the 2014 elections, the BJP won 22 and the JD(U) had won only two seats.

