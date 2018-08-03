Janata Dal-United (JDU) MLA Bima Bharti’s son was reportedly found dead on a railway track in Patna. The body of the deceased was recovered near the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital in Patna, said the police. Following his son's death, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Bima Bharti and offered her condolences.

Deepak, the son of Janata Dal (United) lawmaker Bima Bharti was reportedly found dead in Patna on a railway track, as reported by India Today on Friday, August 2. The body of the deceased was recovered near the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital in Patna after it was spotted by nearby people, said the police. Though the local police are yet to ascertain if it is a murder, Bima Bharti and other family members have asserted that it is a murder and not sudden death.

Bima Bharti’s husband Avdhesh Mandal is barred from contesting elections for his evil nature and hence Bharti only participates in elections. Following his son’s death, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Bima Bharti and offered her condolences. Several other ministers have visited the MLA at her residence.

Reacting to the development, Deputy Inspector General of Police BN Jha has it is difficult to say if it is a case of murder, suicide or accidental death. He further said that only after a post-modem the police will be able to say anything about the incident.

A spokesperson from Neeraj Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) has said that the police are on their duty and will identify the assailants who are responsible for Deepak’s death. Bima Bharti is a legislator from Rupauli Assembly seat in Purnea district.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar has hogged headlines for his silence over the rape of more than 30 minor girls in Bihar’s Muzzafarpur.

It was only on Friday afternoon, that the CM broke his silence on the incident and said stringent measures will be taken against the accused.

