JDU expels Prashant Kishor, Pavan Varma: Election strategist Prashant Kishor, former diplomat Pavan Verma have been expelled by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday, Jan 29, 2020. Prashant Kishor took to Twitter and thanked Nitish Kumar and sent his best wishes.

JDU expels Prashant Kishor, Pavan Varma: In the wake of hostility between election strategist Prashant Kishor, former diplomat Pavan Verma and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens, the Janata Dal-United (JDU) has expelled Prashant Kishor and Pavan Varma from the party citing anti-party activities as reasons. In the latest tweet, Prashant Kishor has thanked CM Nitish Kumar and sent his best wishes to him to retain the chair of Chief Minister of Bihar. He further wrote, ‘God bless you’.

Late Tuesday, Prashant Kishor expressed his anger against the JDU and Nitish Kumar. He tweeted that Nitish Kumar lie about how and why he made him join JDU. It was a poor attempt on his part to try and make his colour the same as his. In case if he is telling the truth, who would believe that he still have the courage not to listen to someone recommended by Amit Shah.

This decision has come days after Varma seeking clarity from Nitish Kumar over the ongoing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act, pan-India National Register of Citizens(NRC), National Population Register (NPR) protest.

Thank you @NitishKumar. My best wishes to you to retain the chair of Chief Minister of Bihar. God bless you.🙏🏼 — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) January 29, 2020

Also Read: BJP MP Parvesh Verma’s shocker: Shaheen Bagh protesters will enter houses, rape sisters and daughters

Also Read: US urges India to release Kashmir political leaders, seeks equal protection under CAA

This decision has come days after Varma seeking clarity from Nitish Kumar over the ongoing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act, pan India National Register of Citizens(NRC), National Population Register (NPR) protest.

It had been over a month, ever since the Bhartiya Janta Party has passed the Citizenship Act in the Parliament. Since then, the agitators are continuously expressing their discontent over the newly proposed citizenship law, NRC and NPR. Among several other organisations, hundreds of people, election strategist Kishor also vent out his anger against the same.

What’s more startling to witness Prashant Kishor’s exit from the party as he was the most trusted leader of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. He was one of the leaders on whom Kumar mostly banked upon.

Varma, a career diplomat, writer, took a premature retirement from the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) to join Kumar in 2013.

Since then, he served as a culture adviser to the Bihar chief minister. Varma was also given a two-year stint in the Rajya Sabha and later made the party’s general secretary and national spokesperson.

In 2015 election, Varma played a significant role in strategizing the poll campaign, party image makeover for the JD(U) during the crucial Assembly elections. It happened when JDU broke its alliance with the BJP and Kumar decided to join Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App