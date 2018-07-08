Janata Dal (United) General Secretary KC Tyagi on Sunday said that their party is in favour of One Nation One Election but also believe that it is not easy to conduct. JD(U) also asked the Congress party's stand on corruption and its ties with Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD. Further speaking on simultaneous elections, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi said that the move is towards a less expensive elections, which could also curb black money.

Janata Dal (United) General Secretary and spokesperson KC Tyagi after party’s National Executive meet on Sunday said that they were in favour of One Nation One Election. Addressing media person after the National Executive meet, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi though said that party was in support of one nation one election but also believed that it is not easy to conduct. However, they are not against it as it’s a step forward towards less expensive elections, better governance and something which could also curb black money.

Speaking about grand alliance and party’s terms with the Congress, KC Tyagi said that until party led by Rahul Gandhi clear its stand on Lalu Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), they don’t know how to communicate with them. JD(U) left mahagathbandhan because of corruption, the party said on Sunday.

Mentioning about contesting upcoming elections in Madhya Pradesh, Manipur and Rajasthan, JD(U) said that the party will contest elections indigenously in selected seats. This move is not to help BJP in these states and neither it’s against them, said KC Tyagi following media reports that JD(U) is trying to help the BJP.

We are in the favour of simultaneous elections but we don't think it is easy to be conducted. However we cannot oppose it as it is a step towards less expensive election, curbing black money & better governance: KC Tyagi, JD(U) on One nation One election pic.twitter.com/uJUqvq5g0W — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2018

Addressing the issue of reports doing the rounds about different factions of the JD(U), KC Tyagi said that these discussions on which faction of JD(U) is the original one and which is not, must end. There is only one Janata Dal (United) which is led by Nitish Kumar.

Speaking on JD(U)’s planning for 2019 General Elections, party leader Sanjay Jha said that all the powers has been given to the National President to take political decisions. In the National Executive meet, the party also discussed on 2019 polls and what will be its conduct in the upcoming elections.

