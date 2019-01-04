NDA alliance Janta Dal-United (JDU) will not support the Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha. JDU Bihar unit chief Bashistha Narain Singh told the media that matter is related to a big community and there should be no hurry in bringing the triple talaq Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

Nitish Kumar’s Janta Dal-United (JDU) will vote against the instant Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha. Bihar unit chief Bashistha Narain Singh said that the JDU MPs will not support the Bill which was unnecessarily hurried and rushed up. “The matter is related to a big community. There should be no hurry in bringing the triple talaq Bill in the Rajya Sabha,” he said.

He said the government should have done more consultation with the stakeholders before rushing the Bill. Replying to a question, Singh said that we will vote against the government in the Rajya Sabha.

