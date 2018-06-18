After Shiv Sena and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Janata Dal United too joined the bandwagon for supporting AAP in its fight with LG Anil Baijal. The development came to light after Pavan Verma posted his views on Twitter regarding the ongoing views. CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury also participated in the protest which was held at Delhi’s Mandi house. MK Stalin and Shiv Sena’s Thackery too supported the ruling AAP government in its protest.

Those urging officers to non-cooperate against the elected government of the day, may reap immediate political benefit, but will destroy the very foundations of our Republic: Pavan Kumar

In a fresh turn of events, Janata Dal-United party today extended its support to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his standoff with LG Anil Baijal. On a closer look, several political parties across India are criticising Modi government and LG for not accepting demands of the AAP government. Interestingly, Shiv Sena too has weighed in on the existing crisis and has supported Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal recently. Notably, the Congress party who has formed a coalition government with the JDS in Karnataka recently has swiftly said that they will not interfere in the ongoing LG-Kejriwal row.

According to reports, Delhi CM Kejriwal along with his fellow cabinet ministers launched a hunger strike on June 12 outside LG Baijal’s house. The AAP is demanding that LG Baijal must give approval to door to door service of ration card scheme and must also talk to the IAS officers to work in coordination with its party.

Logging onto Twitter, JDS leader Pavan Verma said that those parties who are fueling the issue by encouraging bureaucrats not to cooperate with the ruling AAP government may reap immediate political benefit from it but in the longer run will destroy the foundation of our country. What can happen against one elected government can happen against another too, he said. Verma also urged the bureaucrats to end their strike and resume their duties at the earliest in order to main the law and order situation in the capital. However, it is still unclear whether Varma was echoing the party line on Twitter. Notably, in the past,the broke his ties with the JDU’s official position to criticise the BJP.

@ArvindKejriwals While condemning the alleged misbehaviour against the CS, now that the CM’s has assured IAS officers regarding their safety, and appealed to them to resume their mandated duties, they must do so immediately, for the people of Delhi. — Pavan K. Varma (@PavanK_Varma) June 18, 2018

@ArvindKejriwal Those urging officers to non-cooperate against the elected government of the day, may reap immediate political benefit, but will destroy the very foundations of our Republic in the long run. What can happen against one elected govt can happen against another too! — Pavan K. Varma (@PavanK_Varma) June 18, 2018

Supporting AAP in its contention, CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury also joined the march at Mandi House. Joining the protest rally to the Prime Minister’s residence today to express serious condemnation over the manner in which federalism, a fundamental feature of our Constitution, is being undermined by this BJP Central government, he said. Not only that, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackery too spoke on June 17, 2018 about the ongoing tussle between AAP and the governor. The leader dialled Kejriwal and discussed the current situation. DMK working President MK Stalin also expressed his solidarity in a tweet.

I am concerned with the disdain shown by Lt. Gov. of Delhi towards an elected Chief Minister like @ArvindKejriwal. The BJP is proactively destroying the federal structure of this nation. I express my solidarity with the Chief Ministers who are standing up for States' rights. — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) June 16, 2018

