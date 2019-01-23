Janata Dal-United vice president Prashant Kishor has congratulated Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her entry into politics. Strategist-politician Prashant Kishor termed Priyanka's entry into politics as one of the most awaited entries in Indian politics. Prashant, who is now in the Opposition camp, had worked with the Congress in Uttar Pradesh as a poll strategist.

Priyanka Gandhi, who had earlier confined herself in politics to Amethi and Rae Bareli constituencies, which are held by her brother Rahul Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi, will now play a crucial role in politically vital Uttar Pradesh which sends 80 parliamentarians in Lok Sabha.

In a string of appointments, the Congress appointed Priyanka Gandhi as the party’s general secretary of the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh. This means Priyanka Gandhi will assist her brother and Congres president Rahul Gandhi in active politics in Hindi heartland state Uttar Pradesh. Jyotiraditya Scindia, who played a crucial role in Congress’ victory in Madhya Pradesh, has also been elevated as party’s general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh (West).

One of the most awaited entries in Indian politics is finally here! While people may debate the timing, exact role and position, to me, the real news is that she finally decided to take the plunge! Congratulations and best wishes to Priyanka Gandhi. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) January 23, 2019

The Congress leadership’s decision comes on the heels of the announcement of Uttar Pradesh grand alliance for 2019 Lok Sabha elections by BSP supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. The Congress party has chosen eastern Uttar Pradesh (Purvanchal) for Priyanka Gandhi’s political plunge to send a message that the grand old party is ready to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose constituency Varanasi comes under this region. The eastern Uttar Pradesh, which is said to be BJP’s stronghold, has 28 Lok Sabha seats.

