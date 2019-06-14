JEE Advanced Results 2019: The results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced has been released today, in the morning but many students are not able to access, check or download their result, as the result page is showing server error whenever accessed. the result for the same is still not available and all the provided links are not working properly. Previously, message on the website stated a time which was 11:30 AM and it was further followed by 4:00 PM to access or check the result. The website has still not provided any specific time at which student can visit the site to check their results.
The uninformed delay of the result has welcomed criticism on various social media platforms against IIT Roorkee, as it is the organising institute for JEE Advanced this year. Many people are straightly questioning the ability of ITT Roorkee as they are not able to successfully host their website on the result day so how can they even offer a degree in Computer Science at their Institute.
Previously, an update on the official website said that the students are supposed to revisit the website and check their result after 4:00 PM. Due to the server issue, the website is taking a long time to start and the results are getting more and more delayed.
Here is how tweeples reacted to the situation: