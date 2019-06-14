JEE Advanced Results 2019: The JEE result has been released today but the official website of the IIT Roorkee is crashing continuously many students are unable to access, download or check the result. Many of the students are criticising IIT Roorkee on social media.

JEE Advanced Results 2019: The results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced has been released today, in the morning but many students are not able to access, check or download their result, as the result page is showing server error whenever accessed. the result for the same is still not available and all the provided links are not working properly. Previously, message on the website stated a time which was 11:30 AM and it was further followed by 4:00 PM to access or check the result. The website has still not provided any specific time at which student can visit the site to check their results.

The uninformed delay of the result has welcomed criticism on various social media platforms against IIT Roorkee, as it is the organising institute for JEE Advanced this year. Many people are straightly questioning the ability of ITT Roorkee as they are not able to successfully host their website on the result day so how can they even offer a degree in Computer Science at their Institute.

Previously, an update on the official website said that the students are supposed to revisit the website and check their result after 4:00 PM. Due to the server issue, the website is taking a long time to start and the results are getting more and more delayed.

Here is how tweeples reacted to the situation:

#JEEAdvanced2019 results: Ongoing website crash – a huge implication for national productivity loss, given the huge emotional investment the average family makes. A conservative estimate: with one parent involved, at least 25,000 mandays lost, and counting! @HRDMinistry pic.twitter.com/5dlHBL9LCL — Neeraj Amarnani (@amarnani13) June 14, 2019

Qualifying to IIT has always been rated as one of the most difficult exam. From now on, even checking it's result will be rated as equally

difficult, if not more. #JEEAdvanced2019 — Kumar Indra Mohan (@kumarspoint) June 14, 2019

Been having a torrid time trying to access #JEEAdvanced2019 results since almost a 100 minutes! Despite multiple updates from IIT and alternate URLs. Nothing works! pic.twitter.com/1uvNP2bPQ7 — Neeraj Amarnani (@amarnani13) June 14, 2019

#JEEAdvanced2019 shame on that IITR website. Being one of the top and prestigious institutes in India, and claiming to produce many great software engineers,and here you are. Your website can't even handle 1.65 lakh students. What are u going to teach the students? — jeon@swe💜kook💖💖 (@swetha_gadde) June 14, 2019

I tried checking at 11am then they said to check at 11:30 am …even after that the page didnt open…then they said to check at 4pm..its 4:37 now…still no sign…

Its a request to the officials please dont harass us like this…give a fixed time#JEEAdvanced2019 #frustrated pic.twitter.com/H8eB7c317x — অভিষেকিসম 🇮🇳 (@Bosespeaking) June 14, 2019

