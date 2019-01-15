JEE Main 2019: This year as per the official notice a total number of 9,41,117 applicants were registered for the Joint Entrance exam (JEE Main) examination. In the official notification released by the board the Question paper and answer keys to the examination is now available at jeemain.nic.in. The paper will be available for a duration of 3 days that is from January 14 to January 17, 2019.

JEE Main 2019: National Testing Agency (NTA) recently released their answer keys for JEE main exam 2019 and as per the agency, the link to raise objection will be activated after January 17, 2019. The five-day long Joint Entrance exam (JEE Main) examinations were held this month on Saturday, January 12. The exam was conducted from January 8 to January 12, 2019. National Testing Agency (NTA) has conducted Mains examination for the very first time this year. It is expected that JEE main results will be released by January 31. It is suggested that the students keep a close check on the official website of NTA and JEE for more information.

Download Joint Entrance exam (JEE Main) 2019 answer key

Steps to download

Step 1: Check the official website of Joint Entrance exam (JEE Main) @ jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the tab that read as-download answer key, which will be available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your registration number, roll number and click on the submit button

Step 4: New tab will open and the answer key will appear on the screen

Step 5: Take a print out for future reference.

Link to raise objections for Joint Entrance exam (JEE Main) 2019 answer key will be activated soon till then keep a check on the official website for more details.

