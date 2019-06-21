JEECUP UP Polytechnic Result: The result for the same was declared on Thursday, and it should be noted that the admission authorities will soon be releasing schedule for counselling as well as cutoff. Hence they are required to keep an eye on the website as the cut-off schedule is expected somewhere around the month end.

JEECUP UP Polytechnic result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) result for admission to polytechnic courses has already been declared and this will be followed by counselling in which students will be offered admission based on their choices and state open rank of UPJEE (Polytechnic) 2018.

It should be noted that the result was declared yesterday i.e. June 20, 2019 on the official website i.e. jeecup.nic.in. The exam was conducted by the Joint Entrance Council of Uttar Oradesh (JEECUP) on May 26.

JEECUP UP Polytechnic result 2019: Cut-off

Exam authorities will releases the cut-off for JEECUP 2019 for all rounds of seat allotment through opening and closing ranks. To check the JEECUP 2019 cutoff, a candidate needs to select the counselling round, institute and also programme. The JEECUP cutoff 2019 is determines based on parameters like the number of seats available for the programme and applications received, so it’s likely to vary from institute to institute and programme to programme.

JEECUP UP Polytechnic result 2019: Counselling 2019

The counselling will be conducted in the last week of June. It’s likely that for the new session there will be four JEECUP 2019 seat allotment rounds. The result of seat allotment will be published online only. For allotment, authorities will take into consideration the merit rank of the candidate and also options selected. Candidates will be given admission based on their choices, State Open Rank of UPJEE 2019 and reservation though a seat allocation process.

The seat allotment process will be be announced later on the basis of which candidates will be offered admission based on their choices, reservation and state open rank of UPJEE (polytechnic) 2018. The candidates will be able to make their choices online for branches and institutes. The verification of documents would be done at the time of seat allocation process/admission.

JEECUP UP Polytechnic result 2019: How to Check

Go to the official website i.e. jeecup.nic.in

On the homepage, click the result link

Once you have selected the link, you will directed to a new page which will ask for log-in credentials

Now, log-in using the registration number and other details

Result will appear on your screen, now download your result

