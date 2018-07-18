Intelligence reports suggest that Jaish terrorists are undergoing deep sea diving training and may target India navy ships. Reports say a group of Jaish terrorists are taking training in deep sea diving and can target crucial military assets including those capable of holding nuclear missiles.

India’s Multi-Agency Centre has processed an intelligence report which indicates that Indian warships can be targeted by a group of Jaish terrorists, according to TV channel report. The agency which has accessed the intelligence report also coordinates intelligence between security agencies. Going by the intelligence report, Terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad is planning a sea attack using deep sea divers to attack Indian Army warships.

The intelligence report further said that the Jaish terror group is currently being trained on how to carry a deep sea attack in Bahawalpur, Pakistan.

Though the information is pretty rough at the moment, it is not clear whether the terrorists are planning to target navy ships or military assets as reports suggest that India’s most sensitive military assets including ballistic missile submarines, INS Arihant, INS Arighat could be the target. All these weapons machines have designated nuclear-tipped submarine to launch a ballistic missile. Intelligence reports are also not clear about the use of word strategic.

According to a report by a TV channel, the intelligence reports talking about the threat is specific following Naval bases have been alerted.

India has been on the terrorist radar in the past too. Earlier in 2008, the entire country was in shock when terrorists attacked Mumbai who came through sea route in the Arabian sea. It was one of the biggest terror in India when terrorists held hostage people in Taj hotel and killed several. The terrorists did not only target Taj hotel but also targeted railway station and took lives of many people.

