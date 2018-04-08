In what can be said a fortunate situation for the several passengers of a Jet Airways flight after a major accident was averted at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI). The incident took place when a jet airways aircraft wing hit a truck on the tarmac at Delhi's IGI airport. According to initial reports, there is no official statement from the Jet Airways on the incident.

In what can be said a fortunate situation for the several passengers of an Jet Airways flight after a major accident was averted at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI). The incident took place when a jet airways aircraft wing hit a truck on the tarmac at Delhi’s IGI airport. According to initial reports, there is no official statement from the Jet Airways on the incident. However, it is not yet confirmed how this incident took place.

Major accident averted as a jet airways aircraft wing hit a truck at #Delhi airport. pic.twitter.com/MQdSyUQmzr — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2018

Earlier on April 7, a Russian flight RL772 made an emergency landing at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Airport on Terminal 3. Sources reported that the flight made an emergency landing at the national capital’s Indira Gandhi International airport. “A non-scheduled flight was asking for permission to make an emergency landing at Delhi’s IGI Airport. 8 fire tender and ambulances were present on the spot,” news agency ANI had reported.

The flight was carrying 345 passengers and as per sources all were safe with no casualties reported. The non-scheduled flight, which was asking for permission to make an emergency landing at Delhi’s IGI Airport landed safely. Eight fire tenders and ambulances were present at the spot to meet the emergency. The Airport Authority personnel held the other flights in order to take care of the non-scheduled landing.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App