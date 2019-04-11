Jet Airways cancels flights: Reports said lenders forced Jet Airways founder and chairman Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal to step down from the board of directors as the low-cost airline's debt burden stands at around Rs 8,000 crore.

Jet Airways cancels flights: Debt-ridden Jet Airways on Thursday cancelled several of its flights due to operational reasons, reports said. Jet Airways Flight 9W 615 from Mumbai to Kolkata and 9W 675 Kolkata to Guwahati have been cancelled for Friday (April 12, 2019), the airliner said. Similarly, Flight 9W 676 Dehradun to Kolkata via Guwahati has been cancelled on the same date until further notice.

Jet Airways said its guests have been duly informed and refunds are being processed. The low-cost airline also regretted the inconvenience caused to its guests.

On March 19, Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu called an emergency meeting with the Jet Airways engineers’ union to discuss multiple issues affecting the airlines including the non-payment of salaries to employees, cancellation of flights, delay in refunds among others. In a tweet, Suresh Prabhu announced an emergency meeting after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) received a letter from the airline’s engineer’s union.

Jet Airways, currently, is undergoing financial crunch as the cash strapped carrier is struggling to pay its employees. It’s also challenging for the airline to beat its competitors as it fails to buy fuel on grounds of rising fuel prices. The engineer’s union on Tuesday wrote to the aviation regulator DGCA in the wake of the deepening economic crisis of the airline. Aviation Minister Prabhu has asked a detailed report from DGCA on Jet compliance issues. The engineers’ union of the airlines wrote to DGCA citing salary concern, shortage of flights and passengers’ safety.

On March 25, 2019, Jet Airways founder and chairman Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal had resigned from the board of directors of the cash-strapped airline. Reports said the lenders of Jet Airways forced Goyal to step down as Jet’s debt burden stands at around Rs 8,000 crore.

