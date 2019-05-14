Jet Airways CFO Amit Agrawal resigns for personal reasons: Most of the airline's board members including Director Gaurang Shetty have quit the cash-strapped Jet Airways that witnessed poor management in recent years.

Jet Airways CFO Amit Agrawal resigns for personal reasons: Jet Airways Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Amit Agrawal has resigned due to personal reasons with immediate effect. Agrawal’s resignation is effective from 13 May, reports said.

On 23 April, Jet Airways Director Gaurang Shetty had resigned from the board citing personal reasons after the cash-strapped Jet Airways temporarily suspended all flight operations on April 17, 2019, as it failed to get Rs 400 crore emergency funding from its lenders. The last flight of the airline took off at 10:20 pm on April 17. Most of the airline’s board members have also quit in April 2019.

On April 17, After facing pressure from the lenders, Jet Airways chairman Naresh Goyal and along with his wife Anita Goyal resigned from the board of directors on March 25, 2019.

A delegation of Jet Airways staff had met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on May 10, 2019. They told Fadnavis that they were ready to work for less salary, but they want Jet Airways to come back. The CM assured that the government will intervene after May 13, 2019.

Jet Airways has ended down 8 per cent in the first trade after Etihad emerged as single bidder out of the four shortlisted suitors. Earlier, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways had offered to invest Rs 1,700 crore in Jet Airways as fresh equity. SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar has expressed hope that lenders will reach out to various investors including NIIF after analysing Etihad’s proposal.

The SBI-led consortium of lenders to Jet Airways on Friday said it had received bids from a few unsolicited parties to acquire a stake in the grounded airline apart from Etihad Airways.

