A Hyderabad bound Jet Airways flight with 96 passengers on-board made an emergency landing at Indore airport on Sunday due to a technical glitch in the engine, reports said. All the passengers and crew have been safely evacuated.

On September 21, a complaint was lodged against Jet Airways staff and crew members of Mumbai-Jaipur Flight 9W 0697 for dereliction of duties amounting to attempt of murder of travellers on board. Passengers on board of the aforementioned flight bled from nose and ears after pilots forgot to switch on a button that would turn on the air conditioning within the aircraft and maintain the cabin pressure on September 20. The Flight 9W 0697 landed back in Mumbai within 30 minutes of taking off after 30 of the 166 passengers on board started bleeding and complained of headaches.

