Jet Airways employee commits suicide in Maharashtra over financial constraints: Cash-strapped Jet Airways senior technician has ended his life in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Friday. According to police, Shailesh Singh (45) committed suicide after jumping off the multi-storeyed building as he was suffering from cancer and was facing severe financial constraints. Singh was among the employees of the grounded airline who are yet to get salaries from the last many months. Police have also confirmed that Singh was a cancer patient and was undergoing chemotherapy.

The deceased has left behind his wife, two sons and two daughters. Singh’s son is also working in the operations department of Jet Airways. Police have registered a case of accidental death and launched an investigation into the incident.

Earlier, Jet Airways on April 17 temporarily suspended all flight operations as it failed to get Rs 400 crore emergency funding from its lenders. The last flight of the airline took off at 10:20 pm on April 17. After facing pressure from the lenders, Jet Airways chairman Naresh Goyal and along with his wife Anita Goyal resigned from the board of directors on March 25, 2019.

While announcing the suspension of flight operations, Jet Airways had said that after no funding from the lenders came, the airline would not be able to pay for fuel or other services to keep the operation going. The airline informed that it is compelled to cancel all the domestic and international flights.

It also maintained that the company tried every means possible to seek both interim and long-term funding, adding that the airline was left with no other choice but to temporarily suspend flight operations.

