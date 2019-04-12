Dozens of employees joined the protest as the troubled Jet Airways has not been able to pay salaries on time. Jet Airways has pruned its flights given the situation. Currently, Jet has only 41 aircraft out of 120 planes in its fleet, and may further cut its fleet size. The government has announced that lenders would infuse Rs 1,500 crore to bail out the airline. Jet chairman Naresh Goyal had resigned from the board of directors on March 25.

Jet Airways employees demand release of salaries as crisis deepens: Dozens of employees of debt-ridden Jet Airways on Friday staged a demonstration at the Mumbai airport demanding release of their salaries. The airline has been facing a tough time to pay salaries of its employees, as mounting debts and operational losses are pushing the airline to the brink. On Thursday, it was forced to cancel several flights, citing operational reasons. Its Mumbai-Kolkata, Kolkata-Guwahati and Dehradun-Kolkata-Guwahati flights were indefinitely grounded. Jet Airways’ international flights to Singapore, Amsterdam, Paris and London had also been cancelled this week.

One of the demonstrators apparently didn’t want to offend the management even as he led a peaceful protest at the airport. He said it’s not a protest but just a gentle reminder to release the salaries. The employees have been facing a lot of difficulty because of the delay in disbursement of salaries, so they want to know from management when it’s going to be released, he said.

On March 25, Jet Airways chairman Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal had resigned from the board of directors, following pressure from its lenders as the debt burden skyrocketed to Rs 8,000 crore. Goyal had started operating Jet Airways in 1993. Currently, Jet Airways has only 41 aircraft out of 120 planes in its fleet, and there may be further cut in its fleet size, even as the government had announced that lenders would infuse Rs 1,500 crore to bail out the airline from its worst crisis.

Earlier on March 19, Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu had met with the employees’ to sort out their issues, including the non-payment of salaries, flight cancellations and delay in refunds to customers. The outcome of the meeting, though, was not immediately known. Rising fuel prices have put an additional burden to the cash-strapped airline which has also been fighting with other issues with its lenders.

