A complaint has been lodged against Jet Airways staff and crew members of Mumbai-Jaipur flight No. 9W 0697 for dereliction of duties amounting to attempt of murder of travellers on board. The flight No. 9W 0697 on Thursday landed back in Mumbai within 30 minutes of taking off after 30 of the 166 passengers on board started bleeding and complained of headaches.

The flight No. 9W 0697 landed back in Mumbai within 30 minutes of taking off.

A complaint has been lodged against Jet Airways staff and crew members of Mumbai-Jaipur flight No. 9W 0697 for dereliction of duties amounting to attempt of murder of travellers on board, ANI reported. On Thursday, passengers on board of the aforementioned flight bled from nose and ears after pilots forgot to switch on a button that would turn on the air conditioning within the aircraft and maintain the cabin pressure.

The flight No. 9W 0697 landed back in Mumbai within 30 minutes of taking off after 30 of the 166 passengers on board started bleeding and complained of headaches.

Here’s the copy of the complaint:

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has ordered an inquiry into the incident and the airline has de-rostered the pilots and an aircraft maintenance engineer.

“During the climb, the crew allegedly forgot to select the bleed switch, due to which cabin pressure could not be maintained,” a senior DGCA official was quoted by The Hindu as saying.

“As a result, oxygen masks got deployed. Thirty passengers had nosebleed, a few bled from the ear and some had headache,” the official said.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More