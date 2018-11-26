Jet Airways passenger arrested at Kolkata airport for speaking on phone about blowing up plane: Personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) arrested a Jet Airways passenger at Kolkata airport on Monday as he was reportedly speaking on the phone threatening to blow up the plane, the ANI reported. The passenger has been identified as J Poddar. He was travelling on Kolkata-Mumbai Jet Airways flight

The incident took place on Monday when Jet Airways flight 9W 472 was taxing on the runway for take-off at 8:15 am en route to Mumbai. A passenger, who saw Poddar posting something suspicious on Snapchat, discreetly informed one of the cabin crews about his behaviour. The pilots of flight 9W 472 then decided to return to the parking bay at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport to avoid any untoward incident.

Poddar is said to be a resident of Kolkata.

More details awaited.

In another bizarre incident, a ‘drunk’ passenger, said to be in his mid-30s, was removed from a Mumbai-Kolkata flight on September 26 after he forcibly tried to charge phone in cockpit, reports said.

#Visuals from Kolkata: A passenger J Poddar travelling on Kolkata-Mumbai Jet Airways flight was apprehended at Kolkata airport by CISF today. He was reportedly speaking on the phone threatening to blow up the plane. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/nBZ3v1J8yW — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2018

