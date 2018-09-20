A Jet Airways flight climbed thousands of feet in a few minutes leaving passengers requiring hospital treatment after they bled due to a loss of cabin pressure. The Jet Airways Mumbai-Jaipur flight was turned back to Mumbai mid-air on Thursday as, during the climb, the flight’s crew forgot to select switch to maintain cabin pressure.
According to reports, 30 out of 166 passengers experienced nose ear bleeding while some others complained of a headache. First aid was administered to passengers who complained of bleeding nose etc at Mumbai airport.
Meanwhile, the airline is making alternative flight arrangements for guests on this flight, a Jet Airways spokesperson said.
Speaking to media, the spokesperson also said the aircraft, with 166 passengers and 5 crew landed normally in Mumbai and all passengers were deplaned safely.
Narrating his ordeal, Jet Airways flight passenger Darshak Hathi told ANI that after they took off the air conditioner malfunctioned, then air pressure system malfunctioned too and oxygen masks came out and some of the passengers experienced nose bleeding and headache.
Hathi called it an “unfortunate” incident.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation took cognisance of the incident in Jet Airways Mumbai-Jaipur flight earlier today and requested the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to file its report immediately on the issue.
The DGCA said the flight’s cockpit crew has been taken off scheduled duties and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has started an investigation.
In January 2018, two pilots had been de-rostered by Jet Airways for fighting inside the London-bound Mumbai flight. According to reports, the commander slapped the woman pilot, who came out of the cockpit and started sobbing. The DGCA had suspended the co-pilot’s licence and a probe was ordered.
The incident took place onboard the flight 9W 119, a Boeing 777 that had 324 passengers and 14 crew members onboard.
