A major accident was averted on early hours on Friday when a Jet Airways flight travelling to Mumbai from Saudi Arabia’s capital city of Riyadh rejected to take off and went off the runway from the King Khalid International Airport. The flight had a total of 149 people on board, including 142 guests and 7 crew members.

The flight 9W 523 was safely evacuated and the passengers were accommodated inside the terminal building, according to the official statement released by the Jet Airways.

The reason for aborting to take-off has not been revealed yet and a probe has been ordered to find the cause.

“Currently the event involving flight 9W 523 is being investigated by the local regulatory authorities and our teams are providing full co-operation as necessary. At Jet Airways the safety of our guests and crew is of paramount importance,” said the airline.

All our guests and crew members of flight 9W 523 accommodated inside the terminal building at Riyadh Airport have been served meals and refreshments and our teams are taking care of their requirements. Our teams present at the location are assisting guests in every possible way,” added jet Airways in a tweet.

Now as per reports, the Airline was working to find alternate travel plans for the passengers. The flight operations across the network remain unaffected.

“We are working to make alternate travel arrangements for our guests from Riyadh. Our flight operations across the network including services to and from Riyadh remain unaffected,” said Jet Airways.

