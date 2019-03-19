Jet Airways: On Tuesday afternoon the engineers' union of the airlines wrote to DGCA citing salary concern, shortage of flights and passengers' safety. It had also said that the employees had to undergo mental trauma because of company's failure in paying salary in time. The commercial airline has a debt of over 1 billion US dollar and it is yet to clear dues of banks, suppliers, pilots, lessors because of which the airline has grounded 41 planes

Jet Airways: Civil aviation minister, Suresh Prabhu has called an emergency meeting with the Jet Airways engineers’ union to discuss multiple issues affecting the airlines including the non payment of salaries to employees, cancellation of flights, delay in refunds among others. In a tweet this afternoon, Suresh Prabhu announced an emergency meeting after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) received letter from the airline’s engineer’s union.

Jet Airways, currently, is undergoing financial crunch as the cash strapped carrier is struggling to pay its employees. It’s also challenging for the airline to beat its competitors as it fails to buy fuel on grounds of rising fuel prices. The engineer’s union on Tuesday wrote to the aviation regulator DGCA in the wake of deepening economic crisis of the airline. Aviation Minister Prabhu has asked a detailed report from DGCA on Jet compliance issues. The engineers’ union of the airlines wrote to DGCA citing salary concern, shortage of flights and passengers’safety.

Directed Secretary, @MoCA_GoI to hold an emergency meeting on grounding of flights by Jet Airways, Advance bookings, Cancellation, Refunds and Safety issues, if any. Asked him to get a report on Jet compliance issues immediately from DGCA. @jayantsinha — Chowkidar Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) March 19, 2019

The letter read that the employees had to undergo mental trauma because of company’s failure in paying salary on time. The commercial airline has a debt of over 1 billion US dollar and it is yet to clear dues of banks, suppliers, pilots, lessors because of which the airline has grounded 41 planes.

Reportedly, the government has asked central banks to ease the airline’s financial stress and prevent it from going bankrupt. The airline said it would not be able to pay interest to its debenture holder due by March 19 because of growing liquidity crisis. Jet founder Naresh Goyal in a letter written to pilots said that the airline would need some more time to clear their dues as the process was complex.

In the letter, Goyal also mentioned about Jet’s ongoing talks for the rescue deal with Etihad Airways, which is airline’s biggest shareholder along with group of lenders led by State Bank of India (SBI). On the contrary, some reports suggest that the rescue deal has either not made enough progress or might have failed.

On Tuesday afternoon the airline grounded four more planes making the total 41 in terms of cancelled flights. Shares in Jet Airways also fell by 5 per cent with a low of 225. 10 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), followed by a decline of 19 per cent in the stock of the airline as of now for this year.

