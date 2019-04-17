Jet Airways suspends all operations from tonight, last flight to take off at 10:20 pm: Cash-strapped Jet Airways has temporarily suspended all flight operations. The last flight of the airline will take off at 10:20 pm today as it failed to get Rs 400 crore emergency funding from its lenders.

Jet Airways suspends all operations from tonight, last flight to take off at 10:20 pm: Cash-strapped Jet Airways on Wednesday temporarily suspended all flight operations. The last flight of the airline will take off at 10:20 pm today as it failed to get Rs 400 crore emergency funding from its lenders. Earlier on March 25, 2019, Jet Airways chairman Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal had resigned from the board of directors, following pressure from its lenders as the debt burden skyrocketed to Rs 8,000 crore. The airline had already scaled down its domestic and international operations due to fund crunch.

Jet Airways in a statement announced, “Despite its very best efforts, the airline has been left with no other choice today but to go ahead with a temporary suspension of flight operations”. It was also noted that the last flight of the airline will be from Amritsar to Mumbai. The airline further said the decision has been taken after receiving guidance and advice from its boards of directors. It has also informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Ministry of Civil Aviation in this regard.

