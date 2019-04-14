The pilots of struggling private carrier Jet Airways has decided to go on strike from midnight today, April 15, 2019 for unpaid salaries. The National Aviator's Guild (NAG) has earlier sent a legal notice threatening the management of the airlines of legal action over unpaid salaries for over three months.

JET Airways: Crisis has deepened for the struggling private carrier Jet Airways as its pilots have been threatening to go on a strike if their salary is not being paid by April 14, 2019, i.e. today. According to reports, the pilots have been unpaid for months and their patience level has now gone down. And as per the latest update, the pilots again decided to pressurise the management authority over unpaid salaries by going on strike on April 15, i.e. tomorrow.

Earlier, the pilots had threatened to go on strike from March 1 but they called it off due to the Indo-Pak conflict. Reports say that the pilots have decided to protest at the Jet Airways headquarters on April 15, wearing their full uniform. The pilots have revealed that they have not been paid for their duty for over three months now. The decision to go on strike was taken by National Aviator’s Guild (NAG), which consists around 1,100 of the 1,600 Jet Airways pilots.



Employees of the debt-ridden airlines on Saturday staged a protest outside Delhi airport demanding payment of dues and their job security. Earlier, the pilots had also sent a legal notice threatening the management of legal action over unpaid salaries.

