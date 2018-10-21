The Madhya Pradesh authorities seem to have started a new awareness campaign and have targetted the liquor stores in Jhabua District. The authorities in the state have put out several posters at liquor shops in the area asking voters to vote in the upcoming assembly elections.

In order to create awareness among voters, the Madhya Pradesh authorities have reportedly targetted the liquor shops. As per reports, in order to create awareness among the people of the state in regard to the upcoming elections, the Madhya Pradesh authorities seem to have started a new awareness campaign and have targetted the liquor stores in Jhabua District. The authorities in the state have put out several posters at liquor shops in the area asking voters to vote in the upcoming assembly elections.

Reports suggest that the following stickers were provided by the district administrator to alcohol shopkeepers. Soon after the matter was highlighted, the following decision garnered massive criticism for the concerned authorities. Reports suggest that after being slammed, the authorities rolled back their decision of making voters aware about the upcoming elections by putting up stickers on liquor bottles. Talking to media about the incident, a shopkeeper said that the excise department had provided them with the stickers and had asked to put it on bottles also.

Commenting on the matter, an excise department official said that the district administration had come up with the following idea under the awareness programme. The administration thought that putting awareness stickers on liquor bottles will act a good medium, hence went ahead with it.

#MadhyaPradesh: Jhabua District admn had provided stickers to alcohol shopkeepers in dist, in a bid to create awareness among voters.The decision has now been rolled back. Shopkeepers say "Stickers were provided by Excise dept,had put that on bottles&asked people to vote."(20.10) pic.twitter.com/r6pWC5rPBr — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2018

As per reports, after taking the decision back, the authorities have also asked the liquor shopkeepers to return the stickers which were earlier given to them. Reports add that the state authorities had got over 2 lack stickers printed and had later asked the shopkeepers to put it on liquor bottles. The following stickers which have reportedly blocked the statutory warning that is printed on the liquor bottles.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yLUqsue0zV0

