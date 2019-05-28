Jharkhand: At least 11 security personnel, including eight Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) men and three Jharkhand police officers, were injured in an Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) blast in Kuchai area of Saraikella in Jharkhand at around 4:53 am on Tuesday.

Jharkhand: 11 CRPF, state police personnel injured in IED blast by Maoists in Saraikella: At least 11 security personnel, including eight Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) men and three Jharkhand police officers, were injured in an Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) blast in Kuchai area of Saraikella in Jharkhand at around 4:53 am on Tuesday. The incident took place when a troop of 209 CoBRA and Jharkhand police were out on special operations. The ANI reported that the injured jawans were airlifted to Ranchi in a chopper for Ranchi at around 6:52 am.

It has been suspected by the officials that the IED was buried under the dirt track. The joint team was led by 209 CoBRA of the Central Reserve Police Force deployed in the state for anti-Maoists operations, officials said.

#UPDATE: The 11 injured jawans were airlifted for Ranchi at 6:52 AM. More details awaited. https://t.co/VK93vGrmIH — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2019

Jharkhand: An IED exploded at 4:53 am today in Kuchai area of Saraikella on the troops of 209 CoBRA and Jharkhand police who were out on special operations. 8 CoBRA personnel & 3 Jharkhand police personnel injured. The injured jawans have been brought to a hospital in Ranchi. pic.twitter.com/rO31QkbAXc — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2019

(Updating…)

For all the latest National News News, download NewsX App