Jharkhand 17th Lok Sabha Election Results: The 2019 Indian general elections are due to be held in India between 29 April to 19 May 2019 to constitute the 17th Lok Sabha. Jharkhand is a state in eastern India and has 14 seats in the Lok Sabha of which 1 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 5 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes. Jharkhand also sends 6 members to the Rajya Sabha. There are 82 Assembly constituencies in the state and the last Assembly elections were held in December 2014.

According to the latest available data, there are a total of 2,20,18,634 eligible voters in Jharkhand, of which 1,15,43,613 are male, 1,04,74,714 female and 307 voters of the Third Gender. The state can be divided into 3 region(s): Santhal Parganas, North Jharkhand, South Jharkhand.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election Jharkhand will be voting in 4 phases(s): April 29, 2019, May 6, 2019, May 12, 2019, May 19, 2019.

For the Lok Sabha elections 2019, elections were held in 3 phases in the first phase of Jharkhand’s four phases. In the second phase, four seats were voted, whereas in the third phase the elections were held in 4 seats and in the fourth phase, the voters cast vote for 3 Lok Sabha seats.

Mr Soren, the chief of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and an eight-time sitting parliamentarian is in the fray from Dumka seat once again. He is crossing swords with BJP’s Sunil Soren. The JMM leader had defeated his BJP challenger twice in 2009 and 2014. 15 candidates contested in Dumka, 14 are trying their luck from Rajmahal and 13 in Godda.



