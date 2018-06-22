Five women NGO workers were raped by at least half a dozen men in Khunti district of Jharkhand, police said on Friday. The incident took place when the women were visiting a village to aware people of human trafficking. The police said that the suspects have been identified and a search operation was launched to nab them.

Five women NGO workers were raped at gunpoint by at least half a dozen men in Khunti district of Jharkhand on Tuesday, June 19, the police said on Friday. Reports said that the women were raped when they had gone to Chochang village in Jharkhand to create awareness on migration and human trafficking. The matter was reported to the police after a social worker, contacted by a social worker, informed the police. After the incident was highlighted, the police on Thursday filed an FIR and Ranchi DIG Amol V Homkar formed three teams to investigate the matter. The police informed that the suspects have been identified and a search operation was launched to arrest them.

According to police, an NGO team went to the village to perform a street play on migration and human trafficking. On their way to the village, a few villagers threatened them not to enter the area. The situation took an ugly turn after a group of men arrived at the sport and took the team to a nearby forest at gunpoint.

A survivor stated that at least half-a-dozen men gangraped the five women on the team while thrashed the male colleagues and forced them to drink their own urine. The survivor also alleged that the accused also recorded the entire incident on their mobile phones.

The police are suspecting the involvement of people associated with the Pathalgarhi movement in tribal villages of the state. The people involved in the movement does not allow outsiders in their area and they declare their gram sabhas as the only sovereign authority.

Medical examination of the women has been done. The police also said that they had detained over 8 people in connection with the incident.

