Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh has tested positive for COVID-19. The Minister himself confirmed the news from his official account on Twitter on Sunday and urged all his close contacts to get themselves tested for the virus.

Badal Patralekh tweeted that he got tested for coronavirus the previous day and his report came last night He wrote that he requests all those who came into close contact with him in the past few days to get themselves tested for the virus. He added that he requests everyone to stay safe at home.

On Saturday, he wished a speedy recovery to the former chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder Shibu Soren and his wife as they have also tested positive for coronavirus.

सभी राज्यवासियों को जोहार, मैंने कल अपना कोरोना जांच कराया, जिसकी रिपोर्ट देर रात्रि पॉजिटिव आई हैं।विगत कुछ दिनों में जो भी लोग मेरे संपर्क में आये हैं उनसे विनम्र अनुरोध है कि अपनी जांच करा लें।

आप सभी से अनुरोध हैं घर पर रहे सुरक्षित रहें। — Badal (बादल) (@Badal_Patralekh) August 23, 2020

The information regarding the senior leader and his wife’s testing positive was shared by their son and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren through Twitter.

Shibu Soren is credited with the founding of JMM and for spearheading the movement for the separation of Jharkhand from Bihar. He has also served as a Cabinet Minister in the Centre during the UPA-I rule.

Earlier in July, Hemant and wife Kalpana Soren had got themselves tested for the infection after one of the ministers in his Cabinet and another JMM lawmaker, whom he had been in contact with tested positive.

